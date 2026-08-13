Flowers Foods May Be Selling Tastykake Business

As the big baker undergoes a portfolio review, one news report says it’s willing to part with one of its sweet baked goods brands, acquired in 2011.
Aug. 13, 2026
2 min read
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Flowers Foods may be shopping its Tastykake sweet baked goods business, according to an exclusive story by Reuters news service.

Tastykake was a publicly traded company until Flowers bought it in 2011 for $175 million. Flowers is working with investment bank RBC on a sale that could net Flowers twice that, according to Reuters, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

Despite respectable finances in 2025, helped in part by a 53rd reporting week, Flowers executives this February announced a “comprehensive review of our operations,” which could include asset sales. “This review is focused on evaluating and optimizing our brand portfolio while targeting investments in the most promising areas,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO.

Flowers has not been shy about expanding its portfolio, having bought Simple Mills last year for $795 million and Dave’s Killer Bread in 2015 for $275 million. And back in 2013 it acquired Wonder and other bread brands from bankrupt Hostess Brands.

Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers had 2025 sales of nearly $5.3 billion, with Tastykake accounting for around $400 million, according to Reuters. Tastykake makes snack cakes, pies and donuts under the Krimpets, Kandy Kakes and Juniors brands.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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