Sany Nutrition Group Acquires, Renovates Former Butterball Facility in Arkansas

Protein snack contract manufacturer Sany Nutrition Group has acquired and renovated the former Butterball processing plant in Jonesboro, Ark., and begun operations, according to a release shared by the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

Sany plans to invest more than $30 million and create more than 150 new jobs in the next three years with the commissioning of this facility. According to the release Sany Nutrition’s Jonesboro facility combines “high-quality ingredients with advanced European-American process technology and state-of-the-art machinery,” and it can produce up to 400 million bars and bites annually.

It offers a wide range of healthy, protein-rich snacks and bites in branded and private-label formats, from better-for-you, sports nutrition and plant-based products to bakery, comfort snacks, food ingredients, and functional pet nutrition.

Butterball closed the Jonesboro facility in early 2025.