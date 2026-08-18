Sany Nutrition Group Acquires, Renovates Former Butterball Facility in Arkansas

Co-manufacturer focused on protein-based snack products expects to invest more than $30 million and create more than 150 jobs in the Jonesboro, Ark., region.
Aug. 18, 2026
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Protein snack contract manufacturer Sany Nutrition Group has acquired and renovated the former Butterball processing plant in Jonesboro, Ark., and begun operations, according to a release shared by the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

Sany plans to invest more than $30 million and create more than 150 new jobs in the next three years with the commissioning of this facility. According to the release Sany Nutrition’s Jonesboro facility combines “high-quality ingredients with advanced European-American process technology and state-of-the-art machinery,” and it can produce up to 400 million bars and bites annually.

It offers a wide range of healthy, protein-rich snacks and bites in branded and private-label formats, from better-for-you, sports nutrition and plant-based products to bakery, comfort snacks, food ingredients, and functional pet nutrition.

Butterball closed the Jonesboro facility in early 2025.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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