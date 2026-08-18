JSB Industries Buys Fave’Wich From Gold Medal Bakery

The crustless sandwich—like a you-know-what—will continue to be manufactured by Gold Medal.
Aug. 18, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a84cdd5f4e5f1a12f9d5d5b Favewich

JSB Industries Inc., a Massachusetts-based baking company known for its Muffin Town brand, has acquired the crustless sandwich brand Fave’Wich from longtime partner Gold Medal Bakery. Gold Medal will continue to manufacture the Uncrustables®-like sandwich. Price was not disclosed.

“JSB [will] take the brand forward with a renewed focus on growth and innovation. The product will transition from ambient to a refrigerated angle,” said the Aug. 14 announcement.

Fave’Wiches are nut-free (using sunflower butter), dairy-free, non-GMO do not use high-fructose corn syrup, and they’re crustless.

“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward for JSB Industries as we continue to advance our strategic objectives including the push for grab & go,” said Scott Anderson, JSB vice president. JSB is a family-operated company producing baked goods and peanut-free snacks distributed to retail and school lunch programs nationwide.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored