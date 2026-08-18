JSB Industries Buys Fave’Wich From Gold Medal Bakery

JSB Industries Inc., a Massachusetts-based baking company known for its Muffin Town brand, has acquired the crustless sandwich brand Fave’Wich from longtime partner Gold Medal Bakery. Gold Medal will continue to manufacture the Uncrustables®-like sandwich. Price was not disclosed.

“JSB [will] take the brand forward with a renewed focus on growth and innovation. The product will transition from ambient to a refrigerated angle,” said the Aug. 14 announcement.

Fave’Wiches are nut-free (using sunflower butter), dairy-free, non-GMO do not use high-fructose corn syrup, and they’re crustless.

“This acquisition represents an exciting step forward for JSB Industries as we continue to advance our strategic objectives including the push for grab & go,” said Scott Anderson, JSB vice president. JSB is a family-operated company producing baked goods and peanut-free snacks distributed to retail and school lunch programs nationwide.