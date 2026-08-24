Sazerac Acquires Bankrupt Kentucky Distillery for $20 Million

Spirits company Sazerac has acquired Garrard County Distilling Co. in Lancaster, Ky., out of bankruptcy, for a reported $20 million, according to local news reports. The purchase includes a 50,000-sq.-ft. distillery, which will be Sazerac’s fourth such facility in Kentucky. This facility is capable of producing between 350 and 400 barrels per day.

The acquisition gives the company more production capacity, which Jake Wenz, president and CEO of Sazerac told the media was needed “to keep up with demand.” Garrard County Distilling opened the facility in January 2024 — but the previous owners racked up more than $26 million in debt to Truist Bank, which eventually took control of the property.

Tom Collins Distilling LLC, which shares an address with Sazerac, bought the outstanding debt from Truist and won a June auction for the property, and the $20 million sale was confirmed Aug. 4, 2026.

Sazerac already operates the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Ky., Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, and The Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro, reports said. The company also just announced it had agreed to acquire Au Vodka, a UK-based spirits company.