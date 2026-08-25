Sweetmore Bakeries Acquires Fantasy Baking Co.

Deal continues Chicago-based company’s westward expansion and adds a sixth manufacturing facility to its operations network.
Aug. 25, 2026
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Sweetmore Bakeries has completed the acquisition of Fantasy Baking Co., which manufactures private-label and branded sweet baked goods, according to a release from Sweetmore.

The deal brings a sixth facility to the operations network of the Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries, which produce items such as biscotti, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cookies, danish, dessert bars, Mexican pan dulce, muffins, granola, baked bars, icings, and fillings. Fantasy Baking joins Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, Azteca Bakeries, Meurer Brothers and Sweet Eddie’s in the Sweetmore family.

Fantasy Baking’s Sylmar, Calif., facility will be Sweetmore’s first on the West Coast, and it includes an in-house R&D lab, the company said.

The acquisition continues the company’s move westward following the early 2025 acquisition of Phoenix, Ariz.-based Azteca Bakeries. Sweetmore’s addition of Fantasy Baking strengthens its position in cookie and baked bar categories as well.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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