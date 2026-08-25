Sweetmore Bakeries Acquires Fantasy Baking Co.

Sweetmore Bakeries has completed the acquisition of Fantasy Baking Co., which manufactures private-label and branded sweet baked goods, according to a release from Sweetmore.

The deal brings a sixth facility to the operations network of the Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries, which produce items such as biscotti, brownies, cinnamon rolls, cookies, danish, dessert bars, Mexican pan dulce, muffins, granola, baked bars, icings, and fillings. Fantasy Baking joins Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, Azteca Bakeries, Meurer Brothers and Sweet Eddie’s in the Sweetmore family.

Fantasy Baking’s Sylmar, Calif., facility will be Sweetmore’s first on the West Coast, and it includes an in-house R&D lab, the company said.

The acquisition continues the company’s move westward following the early 2025 acquisition of Phoenix, Ariz.-based Azteca Bakeries. Sweetmore’s addition of Fantasy Baking strengthens its position in cookie and baked bar categories as well.