Stone Brewing Sold Again, Brewery Winding Down

America’s craft beer landscape is undergoing another shakeup. California’s Stone Brewing was sold to Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Duvel Moortgat USA by its owner of four years, Japan’s Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Now that the sale has closed, Sapporo employees who operated the Stone brewery in Escondido, Calif., and San Diego taproom are being laid off.

The financial terms of the Stone acquisition were not disclosed, but back in 2022 Stone Brewing was acquired by Sapporo for an estimated $165 million, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Local news reports have Stone’s beers being brewed in Paso Robles, Calif., where Firestone Walker is based, and Kansas City.

Stone Brewing also operated a number of tap rooms, some of which were not included in the sale to Firestone-Duval. The Union-Tribune also reported 58 workers in Escondido are being laid off in the first phase of what’s expected to be 220 cuts, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state.

“This week’s WARN notice filings relate solely to the Escondido, California, brewery and bistro operations, which are being wound down by Sapporo USA,” Zach Keeling, CEO of Sapporo USA, told the Union-Tribune. “The affected team members are Sapporo USA employees and have no connection to Stone Brewing’s ongoing business under Firestone Walker or Duvel USA’s ownership.”