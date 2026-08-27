Stone Brewing Sold Again, Brewery Winding Down

220 job cuts coming as Firestone Walker Brewing and Duvel Moortgat USA purchase the brand from its owner of four years, Japan’s Sapporo.
Aug. 27, 2026
2 min read
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America’s craft beer landscape is undergoing another shakeup. California’s Stone Brewing was sold to Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Duvel Moortgat USA by its owner of four years, Japan’s Sapporo Holdings Ltd. Now that the sale has closed, Sapporo employees who operated the Stone brewery in Escondido, Calif., and San Diego taproom are being laid off.

The financial terms of the Stone acquisition were not disclosed, but back in 2022 Stone Brewing was acquired by Sapporo for an estimated $165 million, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Local news reports have Stone’s beers being brewed in Paso Robles, Calif., where Firestone Walker is based, and Kansas City.

Stone Brewing also operated a number of tap rooms, some of which were not included in the sale to Firestone-Duval. The Union-Tribune also reported 58 workers in Escondido are being laid off in the first phase of what’s expected to be 220 cuts, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state.

“This week’s WARN notice filings relate solely to the Escondido, California, brewery and bistro operations, which are being wound down by Sapporo USA,” Zach Keeling, CEO of Sapporo USA, told the Union-Tribune. “The affected team members are Sapporo USA employees and have no connection to Stone Brewing’s ongoing business under Firestone Walker or Duvel USA’s ownership.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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