Pasta Giant Barilla To Buy Goodles

Barilla Group is the world’s biggest maker of pasta, a fourth-generation family-owned company that was founded in 1877. It’s made a few expansive moves in the U.S. recently, this spring expanding its Avon, N.Y., dry pasta factory and in 2022 buying the Back to Nature brand of healthy cookies and snacks from B&G Foods.

The Wall Street Journal said Goodles garnered 7.8% of U.S. spending on shelf-stable macaroni & cheese in the 12 months through the end of June, up from 0.8% in the same period three years earlier, according to consumer data firm Numerator. Meanwhile, Kraft Heinz’s Kraft Mac & Cheese saw its market share decline from 42.2% to 36.6% while sibling brand Velveeta mac & cheese fell from 21.6% to 18.9%.

The Journal also reported Jen Zeszut, Goodles' co-founder and CEO, said she met Barilla’s leadership team at a Formula One race last year but didn’t talk business. Behind the scenes, however, Barilla followed Goodles’ momentum and in June expressed an interest in acquiring the smaller company.

“Upon the close of the merger, nothing will change,” Goodles’ announcement said. “Goodles will remain headquartered in Santa Cruz and will continue to operate independently as a standalone brand, free to make its own decisions about product, recipes, quality, ingredients, suppliers, marketing and more. The entire team will be retained with no reporting changes, and Cofounder & CEO Jen Zeszut will continue to lead the Goodles team.”

In addition to being one of our current R&D Teams of the Year, Goodles was one of our featured entrepreneurs this time last year.