Juanita’s Foods Acquires Santa Fe Springs, California, Processing Plant

Juanita’s Foods, a producer of authentic Mexican-style soups, stews, and sauces in the United States, has acquired the Bumble Bee Foods processing plant in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. — a seafood processing facility that Bumble Bee announced last month it would close in the next six months.

According to local reports, Bumble Bee filed a WARN notice with the state that it would lay off nearly 200 of the 230 employees in November and shut the facility down by March 2027. Now, Juanita’s Foods is stepping in and purchasing the facility, although terms of the deal were not disclosed. Food Processing had reached out to Juanita’s Foods to inquire about the future of the workforce there but had not yet received a response at presstime.

Juanita’s said in the release that it will consolidate production from the current Wilmington, Calif., facility into Santa Fe Springs, and that 120,000-sq.-ft. facility will be the primary, long-term manufacturing site moving forward. Santa Fe Springs offers Juanita’s expanded capacity to support portfolio growth, the company said.

“Santa Fe Springs gives us the capacity, capabilities and room to grow that our brand needs for its next chapter,” said Robert Rosales, Chief Executive Officer of Juanita's Foods. “For 80 years, Juanita's has been made in Southern California, and this investment keeps it that way.”

Juanita’s Foods was acquired by Apex Capital in April 2025.