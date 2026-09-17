C.H. Guenther Acquires House-Autry Mills

C.H. Guenther & Son, a large commercial baking and food manufacturer, this week announced it acquired House-Autry Mills Inc., a maker of branded and custom dry mix flavor solutions for foodservice, retail and private label customers. Price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1812, House-Autry was family-owned and headquartered in Four Oaks, N.C. It has manufacturing operations in North Carolina and Georgia, making breaders, batters, hushpuppy mixes, pancake and waffle mixes, biscuit mixes, cornbread mixes, gravy mixes, seasonings, marinades, grits and other dry mix flavor solutions.

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther was founded in Texas in 1851. Today the global company employs more than 5,000 people in 30 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.