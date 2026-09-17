C.H. Guenther Acquires House-Autry Mills

The big baker diversifies a bit by adding House-Autry’s dry mix flavor solutions.
Sept. 17, 2026
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C.H. Guenther & Son, a large commercial baking and food manufacturer, this week announced it acquired House-Autry Mills Inc., a maker of branded and custom dry mix flavor solutions for foodservice, retail and private label customers. Price was not disclosed.

Founded in 1812, House-Autry was family-owned and headquartered in Four Oaks, N.C. It has manufacturing operations in North Carolina and Georgia, making breaders, batters, hushpuppy mixes, pancake and waffle mixes, biscuit mixes, cornbread mixes, gravy mixes, seasonings, marinades, grits and other dry mix flavor solutions.

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther was founded in Texas in 1851. Today  the global company employs more than 5,000 people in 30 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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