Hormel Foods To Acquire Brakebush Chicken for $1 Billion

Hormel says it’s a good bet on the growing protein market and will enhance foodservice relationships.
Sept. 30, 2026
2 min read
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Hormel Foods Corp. today (Sept. 30) revealed an agreement to acquire Brakebush Brothers LLC, a value-added chicken company, from the Brakebush family for approximately $1.055 billion.

Why? Hormel was founded on animal protein, pork specifically, 135 years ago and like almost all processors these days is increasing its protein products.

“Chicken has been one of the most attractive growth categories in protein, and Brakebush has built an exceptional platform to serve that demand,” said John Ghingo, Hormel’s president and CEO-elect.

“Hormel Foods has built a strong foodservice business by helping operators succeed through innovation, service and value-added solutions," he continued. "We believe that Brakebush will bolster our capabilities, bringing additional scale, expertise and customer reach, in support of our long-term growth strategy.”

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of Hormel Foods’ fiscal 2027, which ends approximately Jan. 26, 2027.

Brakebush was founded in 1925, headquartered in Westfield, Wis., and operates as a value-added but non-vertically integrated chicken processor. It makes mostly cooked products and mostly for the foodservice market. The company generated approximately $1.2 billion in sales over the past 12 months and operates five production facilities and two research and development labs.

“The acquisition advances Hormel Foods’ strategy of investing in growing protein categories, will meaningfully expand the company’s position in value-added chicken and is expected to strengthen its leading foodservice platform through enhanced operator relationships, category expertise and an expanded direct sales organization,” a company statement said.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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