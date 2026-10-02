Roland Foods and Dot Foods Announce Asset Swap, Partnership

Deal sends Dot’s Savor Brands to Roland and gives Dot Foods an equity stake in Roland; mostly involving spices.
Oct. 2, 2026
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Roland Foods and distributor Dot Foods today (Oct. 2) announced a strategic partnership that will bring their businesses closer together, giving Dot Foods an equity stake in Roland while transferring food importer Savor Brands to Roland.

Roland Foods is a branded purveyor of global ingredients serving the foodservice, retail and industrial food markets for more than 90 years. Dot Foods claims to be North America's largest less-than-truckload consolidator and distributor in the food industry.

The agreement also means Dot will distribute Roland (as well as Savor) products through Dot’s nationwide distribution network. Savor is an importer of specialty foods and ingredients, including a frozen portfolio; Roland, too, does a great deal of importing.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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