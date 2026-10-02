Roland Foods and Dot Foods Announce Asset Swap, Partnership

Roland Foods and distributor Dot Foods today (Oct. 2) announced a strategic partnership that will bring their businesses closer together, giving Dot Foods an equity stake in Roland while transferring food importer Savor Brands to Roland.

Roland Foods is a branded purveyor of global ingredients serving the foodservice, retail and industrial food markets for more than 90 years. Dot Foods claims to be North America's largest less-than-truckload consolidator and distributor in the food industry.

The agreement also means Dot will distribute Roland (as well as Savor) products through Dot’s nationwide distribution network. Savor is an importer of specialty foods and ingredients, including a frozen portfolio; Roland, too, does a great deal of importing.