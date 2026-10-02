Watkins Acquires Sauer Brands' Spice Business

Spices and seasonings company Watkins LLC has acquired the spice business of Sauer Brands, primarily the Kernel Season's, Spice Hunter and Sauer's brands, along with related foodservice and private-label businesses and manufacturing facilities. Price was not disclosed.

Both businesses have roots in flavor dating to the 1800s. The acquired manufacturing operations are in Richmond, Va., and San Luis Obispo, Calif.

“This is a defining moment for Watkins, one that significantly expands our ambitions in flavor,” said J.R. Rigley, Watkins CEO. “With the addition of Sauer’s brands, capabilities, and talented teams, we have a platform to put that expertise to work on a new scale.”

Watkins is headquartered in Winona, Minn., and appears to be investor-owned. Sauer Brands, Richmond, Va., is backed by Advent International and also makes Duke’s mayonnaise and Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa.