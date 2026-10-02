Watkins Acquires Sauer Brands' Spice Business

Kernel Season's, Spice Hunter and Sauer's brands join the Watkins portfolio, along with two manufacturing plants.
Oct. 2, 2026
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Spices and seasonings company Watkins LLC has acquired the spice business of Sauer Brands, primarily the Kernel Season's, Spice Hunter and Sauer's brands, along with related foodservice and private-label businesses and manufacturing facilities. Price was not disclosed.

Both businesses have roots in flavor dating to the 1800s. The acquired manufacturing operations are in Richmond, Va., and San Luis Obispo, Calif.

“This is a defining moment for Watkins, one that significantly expands our ambitions in flavor,” said J.R. Rigley, Watkins CEO. “With the addition of Sauer’s brands, capabilities, and talented teams, we have a platform to put that expertise to work on a new scale.”

Watkins is headquartered in Winona, Minn., and appears to be investor-owned. Sauer Brands, Richmond, Va., is backed by Advent International and also makes Duke’s mayonnaise and Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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