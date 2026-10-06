Clio Snacks Acquired by Private-Investment Firm

Clio Snacks, which makes refrigerated Greek yogurt bars, has been acquired by investment firm Stride Consumer Partners LLC, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

Since 2021, when CEO John McGuckin joined the company, Clio has more than quadrupled its revenue, scaled its retail footprint, manufacturing capabilities and its portfolio as well. Clio reported it expects to produce more than 150 million bars this year at its 86,000-sq.-ft. processing plant in Piscataway, N.J. It has expanded from single-serve Greek yogurt bars to add new flavors, varieties and even a snackable mini multi-pack format.

The acquisition will help Clio continue to build on that momentum and continue to grow, the company said. With Stride’s support, Clio will invest in further brand building, operations and innovation, as well as work to expand distribution.

Clio was founded in 2015 when Sergey Konchakovskiy formed a batch of over-strained yogurt left in his fridge into bars dipped in chocolate — the texture of the yogurt reminded him of a treat from his Eastern European childhood, and he began selling the bars as a new way to deliver the benefits of consuming Greek yogurt.