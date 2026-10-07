Constellation Brands Buys Spirit-Based SpikedAde

As is the case with this “ade” category, the brand combines familiar sports drink flavors with a vodka base in a zero-sugar, 100-calorie, non-carbonated format.
Oct. 7, 2026
Add Us On Google
6ac6d42f9e1d3393ca548039 Spikedade

Constellation Brands on Oct. 6 bought SpikedAde, a spirit-based, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand competing in the emerging sports drink-inspired "ade" segment.

The transaction includes a $75 million payment at closing for 100% ownership of the business, as well as additional contingent consideration of up to $278 million payable over five years based on the future performance of the SpikedAde business.

As is the case with this “ade” category, the brand combines familiar sports drink flavors with a vodka base in a zero-sugar, 100-calorie, non-carbonated format. Current flavors are Electric Blue, Electric Red, Electric Green and Electric Orange.

The acquisition strengthens Constellation's position in the fast-growing RTD category and expands its portfolio into an emerging, consumer-led demand space. The acquirer said the spirit-based RTD category is one of the fastest-growing areas in beverage alcohol, with dollar sales increasing by 25% in the past year.

The SpikedAde team will be integrated into Constellation’s Beer Division, and Constellation will assume production oversight, marketing, and distribution of the brand. Constellation's brand building and go-to-market capabilities should help SpikedAde expand distribution across the U.S.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored