Constellation Brands Buys Spirit-Based SpikedAde

Constellation Brands on Oct. 6 bought SpikedAde, a spirit-based, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand competing in the emerging sports drink-inspired "ade" segment.

The transaction includes a $75 million payment at closing for 100% ownership of the business, as well as additional contingent consideration of up to $278 million payable over five years based on the future performance of the SpikedAde business.

As is the case with this “ade” category, the brand combines familiar sports drink flavors with a vodka base in a zero-sugar, 100-calorie, non-carbonated format. Current flavors are Electric Blue, Electric Red, Electric Green and Electric Orange.

The acquisition strengthens Constellation's position in the fast-growing RTD category and expands its portfolio into an emerging, consumer-led demand space. The acquirer said the spirit-based RTD category is one of the fastest-growing areas in beverage alcohol, with dollar sales increasing by 25% in the past year.

The SpikedAde team will be integrated into Constellation’s Beer Division, and Constellation will assume production oversight, marketing, and distribution of the brand. Constellation's brand building and go-to-market capabilities should help SpikedAde expand distribution across the U.S.