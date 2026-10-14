B&G Foods Sells B&M and Joan of Arc Brands to McCall Farms

Latest divestiture further simplifies the company’s product portfolio and supports profitable growth, says B&G — which has been busy renovating its lineup over the years.
Oct. 14, 2026
2 min read
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B&G Foods’ portfolio renovation continues, as the company announced the sale of the B&M brand of baked beans and brown bread, as well as the Joan of Arc brand of kidney, chili and other canned beans to McCall Farms Inc., according to a release distributed today.

B&G has been simplifying its portfolio to “focus on our core brands and strengthen our balance sheet,” Robert D. Mills, president and chief executive officer of B&G Foods explained in the announcement. The move is expected to support profitable growth and reduce leverage for the company, he continued. B&G expects to use net proceeds to repay long-term debt. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It’s the latest divestiture for B&G Foods — although the company was just in the news a little more than a week ago for a deal that did not get executed. B&G and Nortera Foods called off the planned deal to sell the Green Giant Canadian business to Nortera, after Canadian regulators advised blocking the transaction. Nortera is the primary co-manufacturer of the brand’s products. That cancelled transaction was announced back in 2025.

It’s also not the first time in the past 18 months that B&G and McCall Farms worked a deal. In August 2025, McCall Farms acquired the Le Sueur brand of sweet peas, green beans and carrots from B&G.

In 2023, B&G sold the Green Giant shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca Foods Corp., and then followed up in March 2026 to sell its Green Giant frozen vegetable business in the U.S. to Seneca Foods.

In May 2025, B&G sold the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands to Violet Foods LLC — and although B&G has been busy, its stable of products still includes more than 45 shelf-stable and frozen foods brands, producing everything from condiments to sauces and soups to baking products. Furthermore, B&G added to its portfolio earlier in 2026, acquiring the broth and stock business segment of the bankrupt Del Monte Foods Corp. II Inc. (which was sold off in pieces to three separate companies), including the College Inn and Kitchen Basics brands.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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