Commercial Bakeries Acquires Partners, a Tasteful Choice Company

Canadian bakery company Commercial Bakeries Corp. has acquired Des Moines, Wash.-based Partners, a Tasteful Choice Company, according to a release from Commercial Bakeries. Partners is a processor of premium and better-for-you crackers and other baked goods that serves private-label, co-manufacturing and industrial customers across North America.

Commercial Bakeries noted in the release that Partners will advance efforts to build a differentiated platform in the growing specialty, seasonal, and better-for-you cookie and cracker markets. For Partners, the acquisition adds nationwide exposure and support.

Partners’ baking facility in Des Moines, Wash., runs multiple cracker lines and features automated packaging capabilities. The company was founded in 1992 by Marian Harris — her daughter, Cara Figgins, and son, Greg Maestretti, will continue to run the business, according to the release. Figgins is the president, while Maestretti is the vice president of operations.

The acquisition is the third such deal in the past three years for Commercial Bakeries, which makes packaged cookies and crackers for private label, co-man and industrial channels as well. In September 2023, Commercial Bakeries was acquired by Graham Partners, after which the company snagged Imagine Baking (May 2024) and Hollandia Bakeries (April 2025).