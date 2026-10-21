Commercial Bakeries Acquires Partners, a Tasteful Choice Company

Pacific Northwest-based bakery will join the Canadian bakery, adding scale and supporting growth in the private label, co-man and industrial baking channels.
Oct. 21, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: Ihsan_13
6ad90adff7d003e1fa56ce52 Shutterstock 2736911613

Canadian bakery company Commercial Bakeries Corp. has acquired Des Moines, Wash.-based Partners, a Tasteful Choice Company, according to a release from Commercial Bakeries. Partners is a processor of premium and better-for-you crackers and other baked goods that serves private-label, co-manufacturing and industrial customers across North America.

Commercial Bakeries noted in the release that Partners will advance efforts to build a differentiated platform in the growing specialty, seasonal, and better-for-you cookie and cracker markets. For Partners, the acquisition adds nationwide exposure and support.

Partners’ baking facility in Des Moines, Wash., runs multiple cracker lines and features automated packaging capabilities. The company was founded in 1992 by Marian Harris — her daughter, Cara Figgins, and son, Greg Maestretti, will continue to run the business, according to the release. Figgins is the president, while Maestretti is the vice president of operations.

The acquisition is the third such deal in the past three years for Commercial Bakeries, which makes packaged cookies and crackers for private label, co-man and industrial channels as well. In September 2023, Commercial Bakeries was acquired by Graham Partners, after which the company snagged Imagine Baking (May 2024) and Hollandia Bakeries (April 2025).

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored