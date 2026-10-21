Abbott Plans To Spin Off its $8.5 Billion Nutrition Business

Global healthcare company Abbott today (Oct. 21) announced its intention to spin off its Nutrition business – including such brands as Similac, PediaSure, Pedialyte, Glucerna and Ensure – into an independent, publicly traded company with approximately $8.5 billion in annual sales.

"Our Nutrition business has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for healthy nutrition, and it will be better positioned as an independent company to more effectively direct its strategic resources across its priorities,” said Robert Ford, chairman and CEO of Abbott.

Abbott intends to separate the business through a tax-free distribution of its shares to then-current Abbott shareholders. Abbott expects to complete the transaction by the end of 2027.

The Nutrition company – a name hasn’t been made public – will have about 16,000 employees and 14 manufacturing sites. Its brands have leading positions across infant, pediatric, medical and adult nutrition. Daniel Salvadori, currently an Abbott executive vice president and group president of Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutritional Products, will become its CEO. He’s been with Abbott since 2014.

The Nutrition business has continued to innovate its portfolio, the parent company stressed, with 10 product launches in the first half of 2026, including a high-protein Ensure shake featuring 42g of protein, the first and only ready-to-feed liquid infant formula made with whole milk in the U.S. under the Similac brand, and dye-free Pedialyte products.

After the transaction, Abbott will have sales of approximately $42 billion.