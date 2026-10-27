Global Seafood Company Umios Agrees to Acquire High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Inc. and Umios Corp. have entered into an agreement by which Umios will acquire High Liner, purchasing all of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares for approximately $19.24 cash per share (CAD $27), valuing High Liner at roughly $573 million (CAD $804 million) according to releases from both companies.

The deal, which is subject to approvals and other closing conditions, would create a vertically integrated seafood platform for Umios’ expansion into North America. It would connect Umios’ marine resources (such as its Alaskan pollock business) with High Liner’s processing, brands and distribution network. Masaru Ikemi, representative director, chairman (CEO) of Umios, explained it as such: “By pairing our longstanding leading position in major upstream seafood markets in Alaska with High Liner Foods' iconic consumer brands, value-added processing capabilities and extensive downstream channels, we expect to create a complete, vertically integrated value cycle in North America and drive Umios' sustainable, long-term growth.”

High Liner president and CEO Paul Jewer said the companies have held a “longstanding commercial relationship,” as Umios is a longstanding supplier to High Liner — and that Umios was committed to keeping High Liner’s headquarters in Nova Scotia and investing in the High Liner business. For High Liner, gaining direct access to Umios’ product stream and processing technology is expected to unlock innovation possibilities as well as greater flexibility as a retail and foodservice provider.

Umios is one of the world’s largest seafood and marine-protein companies, reporting annual net sales of approximately $6.97 billion (¥1.1 trillion), featuring operations across Japan, North America, Europe and Asia-Oceania. The North American Operations Unit has significant Bering Sea access, including approximately 26% of Alaska pollock resources, as well as cod and crab, the company said. It also reports holding a leading position in value-added surimi-based products.

High Liner was founded more than 125 years ago in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, and has grown to become one of the most recognized names in North American frozen seafood. It acquired the Mrs. Paul’s and Van de Kamp’s brands in 2025 to further strengthen its U.S. brand portfolio.

The transaction, again, must be approved before it can be completed. It is subject to approval by 75% of the votes cast by High Liner Foods shareholders, approval under Canada’s Competition Act, clearance under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and other closing conditions. To that end, significant shareholders, directors and officers, and the company’s board of directors have all demonstrated their support for the agreement.

Umios expects the deal to be completed in January 2027.