Perrigo Agrees to Sell Infant Formula Business to MeridianMade

Perrigo Co. plc has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its infant formula business to U.S. contract manufacturer MeridianMade for as much as $175 million — $40 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $135 million contingent upon the business meeting performance milestones through 2030. MeridianMade co-manufactures infant nutrition products, while Perrigo produces a range of consumer self-care products.

In the trailing four quarters ended June 27, 2026, Perrigo’s infant formula business generated net sales of $380 million and segment adjusted operating income of $8 million.

Perrigo landed on the agreement after investigating other alternatives for the infant formula business as it worked to focus itself more on the self-care businesses it owns. Albert Manzone interim president and chief executive officer of Perrigo, said the divestiture fits into the plan to streamline the business and is expected to enhance the margin profile, materially reduce expected future capital expenditures, and enable the company to concentrate on strengthening the core self-care portfolio.

MeridianMade is built entirely around infant nutrition, with infant-grade, domestic infrastructure and operating capabilities to support the business properly. Perrigo is confident that MeridianMade is “the right manufacturer” to carry the business forward, Manzone said.

Closing is expected in the first half of 2027, and until then, Perrigo’s infant formula business and MeridianMade will continue to operate as independent companies. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Perrigo expects to record a non-cash impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2026 in the range of $275 million to $375 million in connection with the announced transaction, it said.