Mondelēz Makes Majority Investment in Undercover Snacks

Undercover will join Mondelēz North America Ventures business unit but will still operate as a standalone business led by the existing management team.
Oct. 30, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of Undercover Snacks
6ae4d17a834e3fb143fc6592 Undercoverlineup

Mondelēz International has made a majority investment into Undercover Snacks, a maker of chocolate-covered and frosted quinoa crisps, according to a release from the snack processor.

Undercover believes the investment will lead to its ability to capitalize on growing consumer demand for better-for-you snacks and permissible indulgence trends. The company was founded in 2016 and has grown in the last decade to now be sold in more than 25,000 retail locations — and shared on United Airlines flights, where more than 175 million units have been handed out since 2023 as one of the complimentary main-cabin snacks.

Undercover will continue to operate as a standalone business in Mondelēz’s North America Ventures business unit. It will continue to be led by the existing management team, with founder Diana Levy serving as CEO of Undercover, and Michael Levy as president and COO. Diana and Michael will retain a significant minority stake in Undercover and will serve on its board of directors. Mondelēz will contribute access to its capabilities, resources and expertise to help Undercover accelerate innovation, distribution and long-term growth.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Openverse: mhiguera
Hershey&apos;s bar closeup
Sponsored
Sponsored