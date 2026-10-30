Mondelēz Makes Majority Investment in Undercover Snacks

Mondelēz International has made a majority investment into Undercover Snacks, a maker of chocolate-covered and frosted quinoa crisps, according to a release from the snack processor.

Undercover believes the investment will lead to its ability to capitalize on growing consumer demand for better-for-you snacks and permissible indulgence trends. The company was founded in 2016 and has grown in the last decade to now be sold in more than 25,000 retail locations — and shared on United Airlines flights, where more than 175 million units have been handed out since 2023 as one of the complimentary main-cabin snacks.

Undercover will continue to operate as a standalone business in Mondelēz’s North America Ventures business unit. It will continue to be led by the existing management team, with founder Diana Levy serving as CEO of Undercover, and Michael Levy as president and COO. Diana and Michael will retain a significant minority stake in Undercover and will serve on its board of directors. Mondelēz will contribute access to its capabilities, resources and expertise to help Undercover accelerate innovation, distribution and long-term growth.