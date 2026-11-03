Ebro Foods Buys Best Rice for $47 Million

The Spanish company will integrate the acquisition into Riviana; it also bought a plant in Saint Charles, Mo.
Nov. 3, 2026
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Spain’s Ebro Foods SA bought U.S. specialty rice producer Best Rice for $47 million. The Spanish company, one of the world’s biggest marketers of rice products, didn’t provide any more detail in its third-quarter financial report.

Best Rice’s website (bestriceusa.com) says it is located in Little Rock, Ark., and was owned by Riceland Foods Inc. and Producers Rice Mill Inc. “Both organizations are farmer-owned cooperatives, headquartered in [Arkansas].” Best Rice apparently will be folded under Ebro’s Riviana subsidiary, which Ebro acquired in 2004 (and two years later it acquired the Minute Rice brand from Kraft Foods).

Ebro did include the news that it spent $17million to acquire a production plant in Saint Charles, Mo., which it plans to use for its Bertagni fresh pasta unit. Apparently Ebro will do some renovations and begin U.S. production of Bertagni products next year.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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Courtesy of Riviana Foods Inc.
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