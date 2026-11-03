Empresas Polar Subsidiary Acquires Ricos Products

San Antonio, Texas-based Ricos Products Co. has been acquired by Alimentos Polar International Inc., a subsidiary of Venezuelan food and beverage company Empresas Polar, according to a release shared with Food Processing. Ricos is a fifth-generation processor of nacho cheese sauces, chips, popcorn and other products, serving retailers and concession stands worldwide.

Ricos’ operations and management team, as well as its headquarters in San Antonio, will go on unchanged, the company announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tony Liberto, CEO of Ricos, said Empresas Polar, which is family-owned as well and was founded in 1941, is “the right steward for Ricos.” He expects Alimentos Polar’s long-term commitment to accelerate growth and innovation for Ricos, as well as expand its distribution opportunities.

For Empresas Polar, the acquisition bolsters its U.S. presence some 15 years after it acquired its first facility in the country (in 2010 in Florida), where it produces beer and malt beverages for North America and the Caribbean. In 2014, its International Grains and Cereals plant in Greenville, Texas, opened to support growth of its P.A.N. brand.

Empresas Polar plays in several U.S. food and beverage categories today, including precooked corn flour, mixes, frozen foods, mayonnaise, milk modifiers and malt beverages. Internationally, the company has operations in Venezuela, Colombia, the U.S., Spain and other markets.