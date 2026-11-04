Kraft Heinz Selling Coffee Business to One Rock Capital Partners

Kraft Heinz Co.’s relatively new CEO Steve Cahillane has undertaken the first meaningful divestiture since he took over, agreeing to sell its North American coffee business – including the venerable Maxwell House brand – to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners for $500 million in cash.

“This transaction is a meaningful step in unlocking value from our portfolio and will further accelerate the momentum behind our transformation,” said Cahillane, who has been CEO since Jan. 1. Kraft Heinz will retain a 30% non-controlling equity stake in the business, making the enterprise value of the transaction $650 million.

The deal was announced this morning (Nov. 4). Kraft Heinz plans to use the proceeds after taxes of approximately $500 million to pay down debt.

The proposed transaction, which they hope will close in mid-2027, includes the Maxwell House, Gevalia, Nabob, Yuban, Tassimo, Ethical Bean and Sanka brands. It also includes manufacturing facilities in Jacksonville, Fla., and Vancouver, British Columbia, and 250 full-time employees.

The Maxwell House brand dates to 1892, named in honor of the brand’s first customer, the Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville, according to Wikipedia. JDE Peet's, now part of Keurig Dr Pepper (although not for long) makes and markets the brand elsewhere in the world.

Today’s news release said the deal reflects the company’s strategy to streamline and to prioritize investments and resources toward areas of the business where Kraft Heinz can accelerate growth.

When Cahillane took over as CEO this year, he stopped a planned separation of Kraft Heinz into two separate companies, one tentatively called Global Taste Elevation Co. with brands Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft Mac & Cheese, the other North American Grocery Co., with Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables. Presumably that second one would have included coffees.

The Oscar Mayer portfolio has been rumored to be for sale even before Cahillane joined the company.

Tony Lee, managing partner of One Rock, said, “We intend to accelerate investment across the brand portfolio to drive growth and innovation, enhance the consumer experience and strengthen relationships with retail partners.” The private equity firm has partnered successfully with a range of leading global corporations on carve-out transactions.