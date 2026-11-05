Sazerac Acquires Full Sail Brewing Co.

One of the founding companies in the Oregon craft brewing industry has been acquired, but Sazerac has kept details about the facility’s future quiet.
Nov. 5, 2026
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Spirits and RTD drinks maker Sazerac has acquired Full Sail Brewing Co. in Oregon, viewed locally as one of the legacy craft breweries that kicked off the state’s craft brewing industry. However, according to numerous reports, the Louisville, Ky.-based beverage company has not yet commented on the future of the beers and other products made at the facility, leading many to speculate that it was acquired for the production space to be repurposed toward RTD drinks already owned by Sazerac.

Full Sail was founded in 1987 and reportedly produced 12,800 barrels of craft beer in 2025. The facility purchased also includes a pub and restaurant, which were closed upon announcement of the acquisition. It was acquired from the original employee-owners by Encore Consumer Capital in 2015.

As Sazerac has yet to comment on the future of the facility, some have speculated that it was purchased strictly as a capacity play for its growing stable of RTD products, which the plant is already set up to handle.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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