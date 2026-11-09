Utz CEO Departing as Privatization Nears

Utz Brands announced its CEO of four years, Howard Friedman, will step down once the company is taken private by Germany’s Intersnack Group – and that’s expected any day now. John Lindeman, a current member of Utz’s board, will become CEO on Dec. 1.

The news comes after a disappointing third quarter.

“During his tenure, Howard helped guide [Utz] through an important period of growth and efficiency gains,” Dylan Lissette, chairman and one of the controlling family stockholders, wrote to employees on Oct. 30. “Our reach into the natural channel through Boulder Canyon and the ongoing optimization of our supply chain were accomplished under his leadership. We are very grateful for the impact he has had on our people, our business, and our continued growth.

“John [Lindeman] is very familiar with the company having served on the board throughout our time as Public Company Utz,” Lissette continued. “John is a Pennsylvania native and has most recently served as the president and CEO of Calavo Growers Inc. He previously served as CEO and CFO of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, and prior to that as the CFO of Calavo Growers. I am confident that John has the skills and expertise to lead Utz as we lay the groundwork for our next chapter as UBH [Utz Brands Holdings].”

In what will probably be its final quarterly report, for the three months ending Sept. 27, public company Utz reported $369 million in sales, down from $378 million the year before. Gross profit was down 15% and net income was a $32 million loss, greater than the $20 million in red ink the year before, and accumulating to a negative $50.5 million for nine months.

“Our results were impacted by industry-wide headwinds that intensified throughout the quarter, including abrupt, significant inflation and a modestly weaker consumer,” said Friedman.

Intersnack Group announced in July it would buy all the public stock with the currently controlling Rice and Lissette families maintaining their holdings, giving each 50% ownership in the salty snack company. The offer of $14.25 per share in cash was 91% over the July 20 closing price, with an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion.

Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG is a family-founded, privately owned, multinational snack company. Starting as a German potato chip producer in 1968, Intersnack Group has grown to become a leading snack manufacturer in Europe and Oceania.

All regulatory conditions have been satisfied, Utz says, and the special meeting of the company’s stockholders to vote on the transaction is scheduled for Nov. 13.