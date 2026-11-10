Tochi Snacks Acquired by CPG Company Core Home

Snack brand Tochi Snacks, maker of gourmet popcorn and crispy salmon chips, has been acquired by consumer products company Core Home, according to an announcement distributed online. The acquisition, though announced now, closed in October 2026.

Tochi’s snacks are inspired by Asian flavors, and they are sold through more than 200 wholesale accounts across the country, including through specialty grocers and independent retailers. The company was founded in 2018 by a former investment banker and endurance athlete, Dina Shi, alongside siblings Ian and Marc Seah. Popcorn is small-batch and include Salted Egg, Black Sesame, Milk Tea, Ube, and Matcha varieties. Salmon Chips are made from Norwegian salmon and come in Salted Egg, Sriracha, Korean BBQ, and Thai Lime & Herb varieties.

The move is Core Home’s first into the food and beverage business. Its portfolio includes more than 20 brands in housewares, toys and games, pet essentials, health and beauty — and now food and beverage. Core Home will maintain Tochi as a distinct brand, providing resources, operational support and access to its retail relationships to help Tochi expand distribution.