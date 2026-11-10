Tochi Snacks Acquired by CPG Company Core Home

Gourmet popcorn and salmon chips brand becomes Core Home’s first foray into the food and beverage business.
Nov. 10, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: Marmuletka
6af38947c0d2285a1d482cad Shutterstock 2718553757

Snack brand Tochi Snacks, maker of gourmet popcorn and crispy salmon chips, has been acquired by consumer products company Core Home, according to an announcement distributed online. The acquisition, though announced now, closed in October 2026.

Tochi’s snacks are inspired by Asian flavors, and they are sold through more than 200 wholesale accounts across the country, including through specialty grocers and independent retailers. The company was founded in 2018 by a former investment banker and endurance athlete, Dina Shi, alongside siblings Ian and Marc Seah. Popcorn is small-batch and include Salted Egg, Black Sesame, Milk Tea, Ube, and Matcha varieties. Salmon Chips are made from Norwegian salmon and come in Salted Egg, Sriracha, Korean BBQ, and Thai Lime & Herb varieties.

The move is Core Home’s first into the food and beverage business. Its portfolio includes more than 20 brands in housewares, toys and games, pet essentials, health and beauty — and now food and beverage. Core Home will maintain Tochi as a distinct brand, providing resources, operational support and access to its retail relationships to help Tochi expand distribution.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related