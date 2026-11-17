Cookwell & Co., an Austin, Texas-based meal starters, soups, stews, sauces and marinades company, has been acquired by Acadian Kitchens LLC, which produces the Ragin’ Cajun and Cajun’s Choice line of products.

Cookwell was founded in 2004 and sells products under the Cookwell & Company, Bayou Brothers, and Better Than Good brands, highlighting the flavors of the Southwest. It also has developed a private-label business around these types of products. Cookwell makes products such as Two-Step Green Chili Stew, Chili Mixes, Two-Step Texas Ranch Casserole, Tomato Basil Soup, Hatch Verde Tortilla Soup, Birria Taco Starter, Gumbo Starter, Bacon Jam and Bodacious Red Soppin’ Sauce.

Will Petty, founder and chief flavor officer of Cookwell, will remain involved in the business, the announcement noted. Acadian Kitchens, which is based in Lafayette, La., plans to extend its resources to boost Cookwell’s growth, particularly expanding its sales and distribution beyond Texas, where Cookwell products have been sold almost exclusively over time.