Jump Start Foods, owner of the Hoffman House brand of seafood and tartar sauces, has been acquired by Crystal Bay Food Holdings, according to a release shared with Food Processing. The deal allows the Green Bay-based Jump Start to stay under Wisconsin-based ownership.

The Hoffman House brand of sauces hit retail shelves in 1949, the offshoot of a restaurant chain founded three years prior, and it has attracted a loyal following among consumers who grew up with the brand. By acquiring Hoffman House, Crystal Bay adds complementary sauces to its current portfolio, which provides seafood, beef, pork and other food products to grocery stores and food retailers under the Crystal Bay Foods and Rogge’s Foods brands. Crystal Bay acquired Rogge’s in March 2025.

Jump Start Foods was founded in 2020 by Dave Allen and Ted Kranick, who brought back the discontinued Hoffman House sauces looking to capitalize on the brand’s loyal consumer base. Both Allen and Kranick plan to retire and will help transition the business to Crystal Bay before doing so.