LT Foods Americas, which owns basmati rice brand Royal, has acquired Maya Kaimal Foods, an Indian simmer sauce brand in the U.S., bringing together two companies making foundational elements to Indian meals. LT Foods acquired Maya Kaimal from North Castle Partners, co-founders Maya Kaimal and Guy Lawson, and a group of early investors, according to an announcement from the company.

LT Foods expects the acquisition to help it build a leading Asian foods business in the Americas, adding Indian meal solutions and extending its ready-to-heat range. Furthermore, it moves the company into organic and clean-label product categories.

On Maya Kaimal’s side of the ledger, the brand will gain investment from LT Foods to expand distribution to more shoppers, stores and channels throughout North America. Founder Kaimal will join LT Foods Americas as executive creative director and will continue guiding the brand’s flavors and product innovation.