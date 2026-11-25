Affiliates of investment firm TerraMar Capital has acquired strategic assets of Village Gourmet Co., which owns French charcuterie brands Three Little Pigs and Fabrique Délices. The acquisition by TerraMar brings increased investment and resources to Village Gourmet to support growth of its specialty foods portfolio.

Additionally, Village Gourmet recently added John Brock as executive vice president of Retail Sales & Customer Success, and his more than 30 years of experience is expected to help accelerate the growth of the Three Little Pigs and Fabrique Délices brands. The deal is also expected to lead to a focus on strengthening Village Gourmet’s market position, accelerating product innovation and expanding distribution opportunities, according to the announcement.

Three Little Pigs was founded in New York City in 1975 and has offered pâtés, French-inspired egg bites, gourmet meals and specialty accompaniments to American consumers, while Fabrique Délices was founded 40 years ago in the San Francisco Bay Area and offers pâtés, rillettes, jambon de Paris, and specialty charcuterie products for retail and foodservice customers.