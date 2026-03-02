Mondelez Plant in Ukraine Damaged by Russian Bomb

A Mondelez plant that makes Oreos in eastern Ukraine was damaged by a Russian missile Feb. 21, the second time the factory has been damaged since the war began in 2022.

No casualties were reported, but a production building at the facility, located in Trostyanets, was damaged. Mondelez did not say if production was interrupted.

“When Russian missiles hit such facilities, they are aimed not only at Ukraine. They are aimed at American business interests in Europe,” Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, was quoted in Ukrainian News.

The plant had previously sustained heavy damage in 2022 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to FirstPost, partially reopening in 2023 to resume chocolate production before restarting Oreo manufacturing in 2024.

Ukrainian News Agency noted a Russian bomb also hit a Bunge factory in Dnipro back on Jan. 5.