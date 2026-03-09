Senate Democrats Float a Bill ‘To Break up the Meatpacking Monopoly’

It may just be posturing, but Senate Democrats on March 5 introduced the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act, “legislation [that] would break up dominant meatpackers, rein in foreign controlled corporate giants and use federal tools to stop unfair pricing that drives up grocery bills for American families and hurts workers, farmers and ranchers.”

The bill aims “to restore competition in the meatpacking industry by reducing excessive concentration and market power and ultimately reduce prices for American consumers, and for other purposes,” it says.

It comes “with grocery prices still skyrocketing and Trump mocking affordability as a ‘hoax,’ ” said the announcement by the Senate Democratic Caucus. That group called it “a competition driven, pro-farmer, pro-rancher, pro-worker, pro-consumer, cost of living bill.

The legislation would:

* Make it unlawful for a major meatpacking conglomerate to control more than one major type of meat, forcing the biggest players to choose a line of business.

* Impose hard caps on the concentration of beef markets at both the regional and national levels.

* If these thresholds are exceeded, the Federal Trade Commission must order targeted divestitures — selling off plants, facilities or business units, or spinning off new independent firms — until markets are competitive again.

* Direct the FTC to design and enforce divestiture plans.

* Prohibit foreign leverage over the domestic meat market, empowering FTC to protect competition and national security.

* Link the bill’s structural reforms to kitchen-table prices by focusing on unfair and unjustly discriminatory pricing practices in retail and wholesale meat markets that hit independent and neighborhood grocers hardest.

* Authorize the Small Business Administration to provide financial assistance, loan guarantees, technical assistance and other support to farmers’ cooperatives and small business concerns that seek to acquire, operate or expand meatpacking plants or facilities divested under the act.

* Make failure to divest enforceable under the FTC act, backed by significant civil penalties.

This proposed legislation follows a roundtable that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats held last week. They concluded, “The pernicious stranglehold of the meatpacking monopoly has weakened our supply chains and price gouged consumers at the grocery store.”

In an accompanying news announcement, Schumer cited recent fines against JBS, Tyson Foods and Cargill “for inflating meat prices while conspiring to limit supply.” He also noted:

“Today, a handful of powerful corporations have turned food and farming into a rigged game. 40 years ago, four top meat packers controlled no more than 36% of the beef market. Today, the big four control not only 85% of the beef market, but 67% of the pork market and 60% of the poultry market. One mega-conglomerate can now dominate beef, pork and chicken all at once.”

This legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Peter Welch (D-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ed Markey (D-MA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).