Snacks, Storms Took a Toll on Campbell’s Second Quarter

“Decisive action” coming on underperforming snacks; full-year outlook has been lowered.
March 12, 2026
2 min read
69b341cdc3ebb9e9e86eecec Campbells

Campbell's Co. on March 11 reported a rough fiscal second quarter, with sales and earnings down due to underperformance of its snacks business and January snow storms.

Net sales decreased 5% to $2.6 billion (down 3% on an organic basis) and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 24% to $282 million for the period ending Feb. 1.

"Our core Meals & Beverages portfolio delivered in-market consumption growth in the second quarter, highlighted by the Rao’s brand surpassing $1 billion in trailing12-month net sales,” said CEO Mick Beekhuizen. “Overall results, however, fell short of our expectations due to weaker-than-expected performance in Snacks and storm-related shipment disruptions.

“To stabilize Snacks, we are taking decisive action, focused on sharpening our value, new product innovation and in-market execution,” he continued. “We are also accelerating cost saving initiatives to mitigate cost headwinds and support continued investment in our brands.”

Given those first half results and the current operating environment – “and to reflect a more cautious view for the balance of the year” – the company is lowering its full-year outlook for the current fiscal year, which ends on or about Aug. 1. Campbell’s now expects sales to decrease 1-2%, instead of the earlier guidance of -1% to +1%; and adjusted earnings may be down 17-20% instead of down 9-13%. There was one additional week in its prior fiscal year.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Investment, Messaging Are Holding Back Alternate Proteins
2025 Capital Spending Outlook: An Ominous Sign