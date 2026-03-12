Snacks, Storms Took a Toll on Campbell’s Second Quarter

Campbell's Co. on March 11 reported a rough fiscal second quarter, with sales and earnings down due to underperformance of its snacks business and January snow storms.

Net sales decreased 5% to $2.6 billion (down 3% on an organic basis) and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 24% to $282 million for the period ending Feb. 1.

"Our core Meals & Beverages portfolio delivered in-market consumption growth in the second quarter, highlighted by the Rao’s brand surpassing $1 billion in trailing12-month net sales,” said CEO Mick Beekhuizen. “Overall results, however, fell short of our expectations due to weaker-than-expected performance in Snacks and storm-related shipment disruptions.

“To stabilize Snacks, we are taking decisive action, focused on sharpening our value, new product innovation and in-market execution,” he continued. “We are also accelerating cost saving initiatives to mitigate cost headwinds and support continued investment in our brands.”

Given those first half results and the current operating environment – “and to reflect a more cautious view for the balance of the year” – the company is lowering its full-year outlook for the current fiscal year, which ends on or about Aug. 1. Campbell’s now expects sales to decrease 1-2%, instead of the earlier guidance of -1% to +1%; and adjusted earnings may be down 17-20% instead of down 9-13%. There was one additional week in its prior fiscal year.