Beyond Meat Finds an Accounting Problem, Delays Full-Year Report

In its latest financial setback, Beyond Meat Inc. was supposed to announce its full-year 2025 financial results today (March 25) but officials discovered “a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting” that will make them delay the results till March 31.

The problem was “related to controls associated with the accounting for its inventory provision, including amounts recorded for the provision of excess and obsolete inventory,” a company announcement explained. The problem related to its previously issued financial statements for 2025.

“Specifically, for the first three quarters of 2025, the errors resulted in an understatement of cost of goods sold and certain selling, general and administrative expenses, and an overstatement of loss from impairment in the third quarter of 2025. Management currently believes that the errors are immaterial to the previously issued quarterly financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 and will be corrected prospectively when the company files its quarterly reports in fiscal 2026.”

It’s been a rough start to the year for the once high-flying maker of a new generation of veggie burgers. On March 4, the publicly held company received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq Stock Market noting that the company’s common stock for the previous 30 consecutive business days had been below the minimum $1 per share required for a continued listing. Beyond Meat has until Aug. 31 to regain compliance or lose its listing.

Its stock price at noon eastern time today was 67 cents. It neared $200 a share in July 2019.

Through nine months of 2025, the company reported sales of $214 million – down from $250 million for the same period of 2024 – and a loss of $193 million – worse than the loss of $115 million in the year earlier period.

Beyond's main competitor, Impossible Foods, doesn't appear to be faring any better, although it's a privately held company. The whole plant-based analogue category has stumbled.

Perhaps in a pivot, in January it revealed Beyond Immerse, a high-protein, plant-based beverage. And its website has been calling the company “Beyond The Plant Protein Company,” although its legal name remains Beyond Meat Inc.