12 Tonnes of KitKats Believed Stolen in Central Europe

Nestle SA over the weekend said a truck transporting 413,793 KitKat bars – that’s 12 tonnes of chocolate candy – went missing and apparently has been stolen during transit in Europe.

The shipment disappeared last week en route between production in central Italy and distribution locations throughout Europe, an 800-mile route eventually terminating in Poland.

“The vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for, and investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners,” Nestle said. “While there is no risk associated with the product itself and partners have been alerted, KitKat believes the missing items could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets.”

The theft comes shortly after a joint report from the International Union of Marine Insurance and the Transported Asset Protection Assn. EMEA, which noted an alarming rise in cargo theft and freight fraud.

A KitKat spokesperson said, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend."