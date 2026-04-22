Bimbo Bakeries USA Relocates Headquarters to Irving, Texas

Leaves a Philadelphia suburb for the Dallas metroplex, which was parent Grupo Bimbo’s first location in the U.S.
April 22, 2026
69e92d3a3816adb12b123f97 Bimbo

Bimbo Bakeries USA today (April 22) announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters from Horsham, Pa., to Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Apparently, many senior executives and others already have been moved there.

“The move strengthens alignment across U.S. operations and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy,” the company said.

“As the largest baking company in the country, Bimbo USA benefits from Dallas’ central location and closer proximity to Grupo Bimbo’s global corporate office in Mexico City, strengthening collaboration and enabling faster, more integrated decision‑making across operations.”

Dallas is a significant market for the company, with multiple bakeries, sales centers and distribution facilities already established across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In fact, Grupo Bimbo’s U.S. history began in the Dallas area in 1998, when the Mexican company bought Mrs. Baird’s Bakery in Fort Worth.

“We are deeply grateful to the greater Philadelphia community,” said Bimbo USA President Greg Koehrsen. “The Philadelphia area was our home for 17 years, and we will always appreciate the important role it has played in our journey.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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