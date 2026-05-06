Kraft Heinz Financials Show a Glimmer of Hope

Overall sales inched upward in the first quarter, but North America continued its long decline; net income was up, too.
May 6, 2026
2 min read
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While the results were mixed, there were some glimmers of home in the first-quarter financial report of Kraft Heinz Co. Overall sales inched up less than 1% and net income increased 12% (while operating income declined) in the first quarter under the management of CEO Steve Cahillane.

North America still was the downer, its $4.458 billion in sales a decrease of 0.7%, but both International Developed Markets and Emerging Markets improved in the first three months of 2026. Sales overall were $6.047 billion, up from $5.999 billion. The financial report was issued today (May 6).

“Our first quarter results demonstrate steady progress, and I am encouraged by the early signs of momentum we’re building,” said Cahillane. “The investments we made in 2025 are now driving early traction, with improving market share trends, particularly within must-win parts of our portfolio like Taste Elevation. This is proof that our brands respond well when we invest behind them.”

Cahillane took over the company on Jan. 1. A month into the job, he at least temporarily halted the plan to split the company into two businesses. “Since joining the company, I have seen that the opportunity is larger than expected and that many of our challenges are fixable and within our control,” he said on Feb. 11.

“Our goal is to ultimately deliver profitable growth through volume and market share recovery, while continuing to deliver strong Free Cash Flow. In 2026, we are focused on turning around our U.S. business and accelerating growth in our international markets. Our strategy is supported by incrementally investing the previously announced $600 million in the business, leveraging the Heinz brand, and continuing to capture white-space opportunities across Emerging Markets.”

The company reaffirmed its meager 2026 outlook, which predicts sales will be down 1.5-3.5% versus the prior year, and operating income will decline 14-18%.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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