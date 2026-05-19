Danone Divesting its 23% Stake in Lifeway Foods

Danone SA is selling its 23% stake in Lifeway Foods eight months after giving up on its acquisition of the suburban Chicago maker of kefir.

“Following extensive discussions with Lifeway Foods, and having explored all options regarding our existing holding, we decided not to pursue the acquisition of the company,” Danone told us in an email. “We have now entered into an agreement to sell our stake in Lifeway Foods.”

Danone has been a shareholder of Lifeway for some 20 years, investing at a time the then-young company needed cash. It attempted to acquire the kefir maker in the fall and winter of 2024, offering as much as $27 per share, which was a fair premium to Lifeway’s stock price at the time. Today at noon, Lifeway’s shares were commanding $25.

The stock sale should net Danone about $67 million.

The French firm's offers came at a time of growing sales and profitability at Lifeway, and the smaller company’s board rejected the overtures multiple times. Danone officially dropped its effort in September of 2025. Kefir, a cultured milk drink with probiotics, is catching on.

Lifeway Foods has been struggling with a family dispute -- CEO and daughter of the founder Julie Smolyasky has been fighting her mother and brother in court over control of the company -- but not financially. The company closed 2025 with its best performance in its history -- sales of $212.5 million (up 14% from 2024) and net Income of $14 million (up 56%) -- and reported more records in its first quarter of 2026.