Food Export USA Plans Three-City Buyers Mission for Smaller Food Companies

Food Export USA, a USDA-funded nonprofit, is holding a three-city event in August to match small- and mid-sized U.S. companies with international buyers from major global markets.

“Summer in the Cities” will be Aug. 10-14 in Detroit; Indianapolis; and Albany, N.Y. Registration is open for U.S. food and agricultural companies looking to connect with qualified international buyers and explore new export opportunities.

Participating supplier companies get scheduled, one-on-one meetings with international buyers they select, including importers, distributors and retailers representing nearly 20 global regions. Buyers receive company profiles in advance, and many connections begin virtually ahead of the event. This allows in-person discussions to move quickly from introductions to meaningful business conversations.

This kind of targeted engagement comes at a time when global demand for branded, value-added food and agricultural products continues to rise. Citing USDA figures, Food Export USA says consumer-oriented products, including packaged foods, seafood, pet food and other value-added goods, now account for the largest share of U.S. agricultural export value. This shift highlights growing global interest in differentiated, retail-ready products.

With buyer meetings scheduled in advance and participation limited, interested companies are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Final registration deadline is July 3, 2026. Companies interested in participating can learn more and register now at foodexport.org.