Schwebel’s Baking Co. Liquidating After 120 Years

Schwebel’s Baking Co., a Youngstown, Ohio, fixture for 120 years, said it’s winding down operations and liquidating assets this summer starting after July 4, according to several local media.

The Business Journal in Youngstown reported that the company said it was facing “significant operational and financial constraints for many years,” including aging manufacturing sites and equipment, labor contracts and pension obligations – as well as decreased demand for traditional bakery and bread products.

Schwebel’s sells bread products across western Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York under the Schwebel’s, ’taliano, Millbrook and Sunmaid brands. It operates bakeries in Youngstown and Hebron, Ohio.

Schwebel’s tried but failed to secure additional funding or a sale, said the Business Journal. More than 700 employees will lose their jobs.

However, less than a week after Schwebel's announcement, Cleveland-based Orlando Baking Co. reached out to Schwebel’s employees, noting the competitor is "actively hiring experienced professionals for positions in production, maintenance, sanitation, warehouse operations, and leadership at its Cleveland-area facilities."