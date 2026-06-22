Schwebel’s Baking Co. Liquidating After 120 Years

It’s now winding down operations and will sell assets after July 4, idling 700 employees.
June 22, 2026
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Schwebel’s Baking Co., a Youngstown, Ohio, fixture for 120 years, said it’s winding down operations and liquidating assets this summer starting after July 4, according to several local media.

The Business Journal in Youngstown reported that the company said it was facing “significant operational and financial constraints for many years,” including aging manufacturing sites and equipment, labor contracts and pension obligations – as well as decreased demand for traditional bakery and bread products.

Schwebel’s sells bread products across western Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York under the Schwebel’s, ’taliano, Millbrook and Sunmaid brands. It operates bakeries in Youngstown and Hebron, Ohio.

Schwebel’s tried but failed to secure additional funding or a sale, said the Business Journal. More than 700 employees will lose their jobs.

However, less than a week after Schwebel's announcement, Cleveland-based Orlando Baking Co. reached out to Schwebel’s employees, noting the competitor is "actively hiring experienced professionals for positions in production, maintenance, sanitation, warehouse operations, and leadership at its Cleveland-area facilities."

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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