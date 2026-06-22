Heinz and Hershey’s Among Morning Consult’s Most Trusted Brands

Source: The Morning Consult

The market research firm continually surveys people around the world on a number of consumer issues. Regarding this report, Morning Consult Brand Intelligence has tracked consumer trust in nearly 600 brands continuously since 2018.

Between Jan. 1 and May 15 of this year, more than 3,200 brands were measured, with an average of over 10,000 surveys per brand per year. For every brand tracked, survey respondents were asked “How much do you trust this brand to do what is right?”

“This frames the strategic imperative for brands. A growth model focused on disruption and differentiation assumes that consumers are in discovery mode, actively seeking something better. The trust data suggests that in 2026, a significant portion of consumers are in anchoring mode: seeking brands they can count on when other parts of their environment feel unstable.”

Although much further down the list, Morning Consult also listed the brands whose trust scores had risen the most over the past year. No. 1 was Mr. Pibb, the recently relaunched soda from Coca-Cola Co., which gained 13.7 points. Several more food and beverage brands were in that top 10: Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Lunchables, Poppi, Propel and Doritos.

“What can we learn from this data?,” the firm asks. “Brand trust is holding up in a low trust era. The average net trust score across these brands stands at 27.1 in 2026 — the highest point in the nine year series. That stability is striking given the period in question.

“Americans have lived through a pandemic, a wave of social movements, an upheaval in news delivery, persistent inflation and a steady erosion of confidence in major institutions. Against that backdrop, the fact that trust in consumer brands has not just held but slowly improved is notable.”