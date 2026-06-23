Heineken Steals Rafael Oliveira From JDE Peet's as Chairman and CEO

Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, today (June 23) announced Rafael Oliveira as its new chairman and CEO, the first time the Dutch brewer has appointed an outsider to the top job. As a result, Oliveira will not be taking over the still-unnamed global coffee powerhouse being created by the merger of the former Keurig Green Mountain with JDE Peet's.

Media reports say Oliveira will have a four-year contract starting on Oct. 1, although his resignation from Keurig Dr Pepper is effective July 31. Previous CEO Dolf van den Brink, who worked at Heineken for 28 years and led it for the past six, unexpectedly announced his resignation in January, although he stayed on till May 31.

Oliveira won’t have to move. He’s been the CEO of JDE Peet's, also headquartered in Amsterdam, since 2024. Keurig Dr Pepper revealed in August of last year it was acquiring the Dutch coffee and tea maker with the intention of merging it with the former Keurig Green Mountain business, then spinning that unit off as a pure-play coffee and tea company. All along that was scheduled to happen by the end of this year, but now KDP officials are talking early 2027.

At first, Oliveira was passed over for the top job of the merged company; KDP instead tabbed its own CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi. But when the acquisition of JDE Peet’s was completed this April, Oliveira was named CEO-to-be. Prior to JDE Peet’s, he spent 10 years at Kraft Heinz Co., mostly in global roles, and before that worked for Goldman Sachs.

Oliveira will have the task of executing a Heineken reorganization plan, called “EverGreen 2030” that includes the elimination of 6,000 jobs and the revival of sales volume.