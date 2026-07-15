Conagra Finishes Difficult Fiscal Year, Cuts Dividend

This was a tough way to start the tenure of John Brase as CEO of Conagra Brands. Today (July 15) the company reported full fiscal year results that included a 2.9% sales decrease (to $11.3 billion), a negative operating margin, a $1.9 billion net loss and a halving of its dividend. And those results were aided (or further harmed) by a 53rd week.

Brase, who started as president/CEO on June 1, said his near-term goals are “stabilizing and restoring our margin profile, increasing investment behind our brands and supply chain, driving simplicity and reducing complexity across the organization, and enhancing our financial flexibility.”

The company’s fourth quarter, which ended May 31, wasn’t bad, although much of the improvement came from that 53rd week, and comparisons were to a disappointing third quarter. Every reporting segment showed sales growth: Grocery & Snacks was up 0.3%, Refrigerated & Frozen up 5.3%, International up 6.3% and Foodservice up 8.1%.

Much of the full-year net loss was attributed to nearly $2 billion in non-cash goodwill and brand impairment charges in the fourth quarter, “primarily triggered by a sustained decline in the company’s share price and market capitalization.”

Brase provided guidance for fiscal 2027, including a decrease in net sales of -1% to -3% and earnings per share between $1.40 and $1.50.

As one analyst put it, “For several months now, the market has been braced for CAG to establish FY27 guidance that called for a meaningful YOY decline in adjusted EPS and to sizably cut its dividend,” wrote Max Gumport, senior analyst for BNP Paribas Equity Research. “CAG’s release today substantiated fears on both counts.”

The company paid $670 million in dividends in the fiscal year.

Gumport continued, “The company will need to put points on the board with regard to demonstrating it can recover margins while also investing to stabilize organic sales before the market will give the company much credit” for Brase’s announced goals.

Brase added: “While there is important work to do, I am confident in the strength of our brands, our people, and our ability to improve performance and deliver attractive long term returns for shareholders.”

Brase took over June 1 from Sean Connolly, who led Conagra since early 2015. Brase spent six years at J.M. Smucker Co., departing as president and chief operating officer, and earlier spent 29 years at Procter & Gamble.