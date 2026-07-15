Our Home To Close Las Vegas Chip Plant

Closing the former R.W. Garcia and Utz Brands facility will result in layoffs of 61 employees.
July 15, 2026
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Snack-maker Our Home will close its Las Vegas chip-making facility beginning Aug. 25, resulting in layoffs of 61 employees, according to the local Fox TV affiliate.

Our Home reportedly filed a notice with the Nevada Dept. of Employment Training and Rehabilitation. Our Home acquired the lease to the plant when it bought the R.W. Garcia and Good Health brands from Utz Brands in early 2024 for $182.5 million.

In addition to plants in Lincolnton, N.C., and Lititz, Pa., that transaction included assumption of the Las Vegas facility’s lease and manufacturing operation, which was begun by R.W. Garcia.

Early this year, Our Home closed its Snyder’s of Berlin potato chip-making plant in Berlin, Pa., which it also bought from Utz Brands.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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