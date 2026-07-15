Our Home To Close Las Vegas Chip Plant

Snack-maker Our Home will close its Las Vegas chip-making facility beginning Aug. 25, resulting in layoffs of 61 employees, according to the local Fox TV affiliate.

Our Home reportedly filed a notice with the Nevada Dept. of Employment Training and Rehabilitation. Our Home acquired the lease to the plant when it bought the R.W. Garcia and Good Health brands from Utz Brands in early 2024 for $182.5 million.

In addition to plants in Lincolnton, N.C., and Lititz, Pa., that transaction included assumption of the Las Vegas facility’s lease and manufacturing operation, which was begun by R.W. Garcia.

Early this year, Our Home closed its Snyder’s of Berlin potato chip-making plant in Berlin, Pa., which it also bought from Utz Brands.