Hackers Anubis Claim Responsibility for Fairlife Cyberattack

The known gang of cyber criminals demanded a ransom for data stolen last week from the Coca-Cola business unit.
July 21, 2026
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Hacking gang Anubis claimed credit today (July 21) for last week’s cyberattack on Coca-Cola-owned dairy company Fairlife, according to a Reuters news story.

The group made the claim on its dark web site, saying it had stolen 1 terabyte of data from Fairlife, and it threatened to publish the stolen data unless it received an unspecified ransom.

Reuters asked Fairlife’s parent Coca-Cola for comment but did not immediately hear back. Apparently the news service also messaged the hackers, but they didn’t respond either. We’ve seen no reports that Coke or Fairlife paid any ransom.

The ransomware attack apparently happened last Wednesday or Thursday. On Thursday (July 16) Coca-Cola announced it had halted production at Fairlife's U.S. facilities as a precaution; the unit’s Canada operations were not affected.

Reuters said Anubis' operations have a particularly disruptive edge to them, according to an analysis published last year by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, which cited the group's use of file wiping software.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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