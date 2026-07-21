Hackers Anubis Claim Responsibility for Fairlife Cyberattack

Hacking gang Anubis claimed credit today (July 21) for last week’s cyberattack on Coca-Cola-owned dairy company Fairlife, according to a Reuters news story.

The group made the claim on its dark web site, saying it had stolen 1 terabyte of data from Fairlife, and it threatened to publish the stolen data unless it received an unspecified ransom.

Reuters asked Fairlife’s parent Coca-Cola for comment but did not immediately hear back. Apparently the news service also messaged the hackers, but they didn’t respond either. We’ve seen no reports that Coke or Fairlife paid any ransom.

The ransomware attack apparently happened last Wednesday or Thursday. On Thursday (July 16) Coca-Cola announced it had halted production at Fairlife's U.S. facilities as a precaution; the unit’s Canada operations were not affected.

Reuters said Anubis' operations have a particularly disruptive edge to them, according to an analysis published last year by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, which cited the group's use of file wiping software.