Lamb Weston Delivers Improved FY2026, Beats Estimates

For the full fiscal year, which ended May 31, sales were up 2% to $6.612 billion, although net income slipped -19% to $290 million.
July 24, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
6a6398cf361816785a53f493 Lambadobestock 178632734 Edited

Potato processor Lamb Weston, which spent the past year and a half in a mild reorganization, today (July 24) revealed positive full-fiscal year results that beat analysts’ expectations and its own guidance.

Sales in the fourth quarter alone were up nearly $1 billion, and that included an 11% volume increase in North America. For the full fiscal year, which ended May 31, sales were up 2% to $6.612 billion, although net income slipped -19% to $290 million.

Fourth quarter and full year results were aided by an extra week. That accounted for an additional $127 million in sales for the year and $29 million in profit, the company said.

“In our view … F4Q26 results and the company’s FY27 outlook help to demonstrate that its key North America segment is indeed on stronger footing,” wrote BNP Paribas senior analyst Max Gumport. However, “The International segment has been a pain point for the company due primarily to an intense competitive environment, [and profitability in the fourth quarter] came in even worse than feared.”

Lamb Weston has been under pressure for nearly two years from activist investors, first from Jana Partners and more recently from Starboard Value LP, which publicly pressured the company to double its cost-cutting efforts and to consider divesting parts of its Asia Pacific division to help the company improve shareholder value.

Partly to appease investors, the company in February hired Jan Craps as executive chair to assist CEO Mike Smith. Craps spent more than 20 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev and was CEO of the brewer’s APAC business.

“This past year marked an important inflection point for our company,” said Smith. “We overdelivered on our financial guidance with solid performance in sales and profitability, led by volume growth in North America. While disruption in the Middle East and input cost inflation have impacted our EMEA business, we have been taking actions to help mitigate this volatility in a challenging competitive environment.”

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored