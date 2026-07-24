Lamb Weston Delivers Improved FY2026, Beats Estimates

Potato processor Lamb Weston, which spent the past year and a half in a mild reorganization, today (July 24) revealed positive full-fiscal year results that beat analysts’ expectations and its own guidance.

Sales in the fourth quarter alone were up nearly $1 billion, and that included an 11% volume increase in North America. For the full fiscal year, which ended May 31, sales were up 2% to $6.612 billion, although net income slipped -19% to $290 million.

Fourth quarter and full year results were aided by an extra week. That accounted for an additional $127 million in sales for the year and $29 million in profit, the company said.

“In our view … F4Q26 results and the company’s FY27 outlook help to demonstrate that its key North America segment is indeed on stronger footing,” wrote BNP Paribas senior analyst Max Gumport. However, “The International segment has been a pain point for the company due primarily to an intense competitive environment, [and profitability in the fourth quarter] came in even worse than feared.”

Lamb Weston has been under pressure for nearly two years from activist investors, first from Jana Partners and more recently from Starboard Value LP, which publicly pressured the company to double its cost-cutting efforts and to consider divesting parts of its Asia Pacific division to help the company improve shareholder value.

Partly to appease investors, the company in February hired Jan Craps as executive chair to assist CEO Mike Smith. Craps spent more than 20 years at Anheuser-Busch InBev and was CEO of the brewer’s APAC business.

“This past year marked an important inflection point for our company,” said Smith. “We overdelivered on our financial guidance with solid performance in sales and profitability, led by volume growth in North America. While disruption in the Middle East and input cost inflation have impacted our EMEA business, we have been taking actions to help mitigate this volatility in a challenging competitive environment.”