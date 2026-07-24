The U.S. Grocery Slowdown Is Real, Says Bain Analysis

A perceived slowdown in U.S. grocery shopping is real and quantifiable, and it moved into negative territory early this year, although volume losses have been obscured by price increases, according to Bain & Co.’s analysis of is of NielsenIQ grocery data.

The data “shows a trend in negative unit growth starting in mid-2025, masked by steady price increases. But since February 2026, units have stepped down sharply enough to pull sales lower across the U.S.,” says the report published July 16.

“Prices are still climbing 2% to 3% year over year, roughly in line with food-at-home inflation, while units are down about 2% year over year in most months since February. Pricing growth and inflation can no longer hide that shoppers are buying fewer items.”

There are a number of factors at work, foremost “a 33% rise in grocery prices since 2019 [plus] broad-based inflation across spending categories and declining disposable income growth.” The report notes, “Participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dropped significantly in late 2025 as benefits were scaled back, and tighter eligibility rules in early 2026 put further pressure on many lower-income households. In March, gas prices climbed over 20% across the U.S., taking a sizable cut out of weekly budgets.”

The report also noted rising GLP-1 adoption as a factor causing users to buy fewer groceries.

In Bain’s latest Consumer Lab pulse survey, 80% of Americans say they’re trying to spend less, and 28% are actively trying to cut back on groceries. Among those trimming their grocery bills, 56% are trading down to lower-priced brands, 49% are simply buying fewer items and 44% are leaning harder on coupons and promotions.

“Whatever the mix, the result is the same: a drag on unit volume,” the report said. “U.S. grocery units were nearly flat in June 2025, up just 0.1% year over year. By June 2026, units were down 1.8%, a nearly 2-percentage-point deterioration in a single year.”

Bain also noted its analysis of NielsenIQ Homescan panel data reveals that value players, including discount, mass and club retailers, appear to be gaining consumers. NielsenIQ survey data also shows that 22% of shoppers are exploring more retailers in search of the best deals.

“But gaining shoppers doesn’t resolve the unit problem for value-oriented grocers. People are still buying less overall, pointing to a longer, more drawn-out stretch of soft sales for everyone until macroeconomic factors improve.”

Bain is a global consulting company. NielsenIQ collects consumer intelligence, especially grocery store sales data.