Paris Brothers Becomes Paris Group

Paris Brothers Inc., a Kansas City, Mo., specialty food and beverage company founded in 1983, announced it is doing business as Paris Group, reflecting a broadening of its business to include contract manufacturing and some of its own consumer brands.

“The name we started with described who we were in 1983 — two brothers selling specialty food. It stopped describing what we actually do some time ago,” said President Joe Mario Paris.

“We roast tens of millions of pounds of coffee a year, we run more than a million square feet of warehousing, we build private label programs for national retailers, and we own our own consumer brands. Paris Group is the name that fits the business in 2026 and speaks to everything we can do."

Paris Brothers Inc. continues as the company’s legal entity, and it remains privately held and family owned, with the same leadership team, ownership, facilities and customer relationships. Its consumer brands are Parisi Coffee, Mother Earth Organic Coffee, Cervasi, Margarita’s Amigos and Luigi Bonura’s.