Paris Brothers Becomes Paris Group

The name change reflects the Kansas City specialty food and beverage company’s broadening of its business to include contract manufacturing and some of its own consumer brands.
Sept. 9, 2026
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Paris Brothers Inc., a Kansas City, Mo., specialty food and beverage company founded in 1983, announced it is doing business as Paris Group, reflecting a broadening of its business to include contract manufacturing and some of its own consumer brands.

“The name we started with described who we were in 1983 — two brothers selling specialty food. It stopped describing what we actually do some time ago,” said President Joe Mario Paris.

“We roast tens of millions of pounds of coffee a year, we run more than a million square feet of warehousing, we build private label programs for national retailers, and we own our own consumer brands. Paris Group is the name that fits the business in 2026 and speaks to everything we can do."

Paris Brothers Inc. continues as the company’s legal entity, and it remains privately held and family owned, with the same leadership team, ownership, facilities and customer relationships. Its consumer brands are Parisi Coffee, Mother Earth Organic Coffee, Cervasi, Margarita’s Amigos and Luigi Bonura’s.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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