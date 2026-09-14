Hain Celestial Ends 'Pivotal' Year, Sells its International Business

Against a disappointing – but as expected – fiscal 2026 report and its stated goal to pare assets, Hain Celestial today (Sept. 14) said it has an agreement to sell its international business to global private equity firm Aurelius for an estimated $323 million in cash, essentially paring half of the company.

Simultaneously, Hain Celestial reported final numbers from its 2026 fiscal year, which closed June 30. Net sales were $1.353 billion, down 13% year-over-year; net loss was $305 million, compared to a net loss of $531 million in the prior year.

The decrease in organic net sales was comprised of a 3-point decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by a 1-point increase in pricing. The overall decrease was driven by the divestiture of the company’s North American snacks business in March.

For FY26, international sales were $668 million, versus $685 for the North American segment. The international business includes such brands as Ella's Kitchen baby and kids foods, Joya and Natumi plant-based beverages, Hartley’s jelly, Linda McCartney vegetarian foods, Cully & Sully, Yorkshire Provender and New Covent Garden soups.

“Completing the transaction announced today would advance our strategy to simplify our portfolio and enable us to focus our resources on further reducing the company’s debt,” said Alison Lewis, president/CEO. “The resulting North American business would feature leading brands in attractive categories with a more streamlined operating model and greater focus on core growth opportunities.”

The company’s resulting portfolio would focus on tea, yogurt and baby & kids foods, and brands will include Celestial Seasonings teas, The Greek Gods yogurt, Earth's Best Organic, Spectrum Organic cooking oils, MaraNatha nut butters and Imagine broths.

In addition to the usual loose ends that could derail an asset sale, Hain Celestial needs to get its lenders to extend a credit agreement beyond the current maturity date of Dec. 22, 2026. If not, Aurelius could terminate its purchase of the international business.

“Fiscal 2026 was a pivotal year for Hain,” said Lewis. “We simplified our portfolio, reduced debt, significantly improved free cash flow and exited the year with improving momentum across the business. Our fourth quarter results reflected encouraging sequential improvement, including organic net sales growth in North America, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and continued progress on productivity and cost discipline initiatives.

“Assuming we successfully complete the transaction announced today to sell our international business and that we reach an agreement with our lenders to extend of our December debt maturity,” Lewis continued, “we would expect to become a more focused North American company with leading brands in attractive categories and a streamlined operating model.”