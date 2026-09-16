While Ben Cohen Continues To Fight, Ben & Jerry’s Shows its New Social Activism

Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, however, defended themselves in emails to Food Processing. We’ll get to those in two paragraphs.

In a video statement on Sept. 17 2025, Greenfield stepped away from a ceremonial role with the company after years of arguments and lawsuits with, at first, Unilever and then with Magnum. Ben & Jerry’s was the crown jewel included in the latter’s spinoff from Unilever last year. Cohen quoted Greenfield as saying at the time “the independence that had been guaranteed when Unilever bought the company [in 2000] was gone.”

Indeed, there were some authoritarian decisions in recent years, including Unilever’s removal of Ben & Jerry’s CEO, squelching criticism of Israel and replacing directors on B&J’s “independent” board of directors. But a spokesperson for Ben & Jerry’s offered us some defense and new activities:

“Recently, we've taken stands on ICE, refugee support in Europe, cannabis justice and voting rights," he said in an email to Food Processing. "Take a look at our Instagram, which regularly covers the issues and movements we support, including anti-authoritarianism, racial equity, cannabis justice, reproductive rights, trans rights and more.

“Our post two days ago call[ed] out the Trump Administration” on mail-in voting.

“Our mid-terms campaign is our Fudge Fascism work in DC, linked to our anti-authoritarianism flavor Razz Up!” In August, team members in front of the infamous Reflecting Pool held up letters that spelled “Fudge Fascism” – in the process promoting the new flavor.

A Ben & Jerry’s Foundation continues to make grants that support grassroots movements and progressive change, as well as maintaining a commitment to the company’s home state of Vermont. “So, there’s a dedicated team doing this work every day,” the spokesperson wrote. “Bottom line: Our social mission is baked into the business and will never change.”